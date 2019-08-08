Reviewing POSCO (PKX)’s and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s results

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) compete against each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO 54 0.00 N/A 3.77 12.43 Nucor Corporation 57 0.64 N/A 7.47 7.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of POSCO and Nucor Corporation. Nucor Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than POSCO. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. POSCO’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Nucor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

POSCO has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nucor Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

POSCO’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nucor Corporation are 3.4 and 1.6 respectively. Nucor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to POSCO.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown POSCO and Nucor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 0 0 0 0.00 Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Nucor Corporation is $56.67, which is potential 10.58% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

POSCO and Nucor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.3% and 81%. About 9.3% of POSCO’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Nucor Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) POSCO -6.9% -13.33% -13.74% -24.75% -35.5% -14.76% Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96%

For the past year POSCO had bearish trend while Nucor Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nucor Corporation beats POSCO on 10 of the 11 factors.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports various steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power and other, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate service; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery, magnet, and textile material manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in the loading and unloading service; steel transit trading; IT service and DVR; chemical plant; electric control engineering; merchandising trade; forest resources development; scrap sales; human resource; wastewater treatment facilities operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory quality test; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is based in Pohang, South Korea.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.