Reviewing POSCO (PKX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Steel & Iron company, POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of POSCO’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of POSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have POSCO and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 0.00% 3.80% 2.10% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting POSCO and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO N/A 54 12.43 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

POSCO has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio POSCO is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for POSCO and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

The rivals have a potential upside of 54.90%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of POSCO and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) POSCO -6.9% -13.33% -13.74% -24.75% -35.5% -14.76% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year POSCO had bearish trend while POSCO’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

POSCO has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, POSCO’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. POSCO’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than POSCO.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that POSCO is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, POSCO’s competitors’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

POSCO does not pay a dividend.

Summary

POSCO’s competitors beat POSCO on 5 of the 6 factors.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports various steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power and other, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate service; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery, magnet, and textile material manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in the loading and unloading service; steel transit trading; IT service and DVR; chemical plant; electric control engineering; merchandising trade; forest resources development; scrap sales; human resource; wastewater treatment facilities operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory quality test; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is based in Pohang, South Korea.