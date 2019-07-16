Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.92 N/A -5.19 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.4. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.62 beta and it is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 55.29%. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 13.44% and its average target price is $6.5. The results provided earlier shows that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.