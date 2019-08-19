Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.95 N/A -5.19 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 33.18% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $40.5. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 699.57% and its average price target is $6.67. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.