Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|25.95
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Volatility and Risk
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.
Liquidity
4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 33.18% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $40.5. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 699.57% and its average price target is $6.67. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zafgen Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
