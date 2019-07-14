Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.90 N/A -5.19 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and has 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 55.35% at a $40.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 145.04% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.3%. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.22% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.