Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.50 N/A -5.19 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.23 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$35 is Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 22.89%. Competitively the average target price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $13.67, which is potential 272.48% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.9%. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.