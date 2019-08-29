Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.40 N/A -5.19 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 443.24 N/A -3.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.17 beta means Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 41.66% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $40.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.