Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|24.40
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|443.24
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.17 beta means Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 41.66% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $40.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
