Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.95 N/A -5.19 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $40.5, and a 33.18% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.6% respectively. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.