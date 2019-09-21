Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.98 N/A -5.19 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.17 shows that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.