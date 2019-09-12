Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.99 N/A -5.19 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.74 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 highlights Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75

The upside potential is 14.90% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $35. Competitively the average target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $168.25, which is potential 28.00% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.