Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.10 N/A -5.19 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 39.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.