Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 30.35 N/A -5.19 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 114.87 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.17 beta means Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.14 beta which makes it 114.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 63.31% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $40.5. On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 81.40% and its average target price is $23.6. The data provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.