Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.56 N/A -5.19 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.19 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40.5, and a 40.72% upside potential. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 55.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Denali Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.5%. Insiders held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.