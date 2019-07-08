Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 31.79 N/A -5.19 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.57 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Cyanotech Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40.5, and a 55.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.1% respectively. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.