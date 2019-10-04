Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00 Codexis Inc. 14 -3.98 42.33M -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 203,551,724.14% -265.3% -78.8% Codexis Inc. 306,739,130.43% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.17 beta means Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Codexis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.78% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.2% respectively. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Codexis Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.