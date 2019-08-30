Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

Since Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.10 N/A -5.19 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.34 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Champions Oncology Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.66% and an $40.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.