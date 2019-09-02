Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.10 N/A -5.19 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.17. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 39.37% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.5. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 392.42% and its consensus price target is $13. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.