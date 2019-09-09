Reviewing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.11 N/A -5.19 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.36 N/A -0.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 9.3 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 26.40%.

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.