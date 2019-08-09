Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.20 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.