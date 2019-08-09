Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.20
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.07%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.