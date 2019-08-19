Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.59% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.