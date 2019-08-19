Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.59% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.
Summary
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
