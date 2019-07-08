Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 28.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 3.28% stronger performance.
Summary
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
