Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 28.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 3.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.