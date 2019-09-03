Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.