Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.