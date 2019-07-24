Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 12.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.