Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|-1.85%
|-0.9%
|2.46%
|2.74%
|-3.33%
|12.75%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 12.75% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
