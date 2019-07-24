Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 11.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.