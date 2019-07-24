Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 11.04% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
