Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.61 N/A 1.31 12.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.49%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 16.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.