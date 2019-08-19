Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.04 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 13.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while FS KKR Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.