Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.04
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 13.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while FS KKR Capital Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.
