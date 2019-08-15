Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.62
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, which is potential 10.24% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.6% respectively. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.
