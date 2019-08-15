Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.62 N/A 3.34 13.33

Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, which is potential 10.24% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.6% respectively. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.