Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s results

Since Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.25 N/A 0.15 16.87

Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.