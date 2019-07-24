Reviewing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 86.01 N/A 0.03 60.47

Table 1 highlights Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 10.57% stronger performance.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.