Reviewing Portland General Electric Company (POR)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Portland General Electric Company has 97% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of Portland General Electric Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Portland General Electric Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric Company 157,859,174.96% 8.80% 2.80% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Portland General Electric Company and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric Company 88.78M 56 22.18 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Portland General Electric Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Portland General Electric Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Portland General Electric Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.43 1.78 1.54 2.22

Portland General Electric Company currently has an average target price of $52, suggesting a potential downside of -8.27%. The potential upside of the peers is 56.01%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Portland General Electric Company make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Portland General Electric Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Portland General Electric Company was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Portland General Electric Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Portland General Electric Company’s peers Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Portland General Electric Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portland General Electric Company.

Volatility & Risk

Portland General Electric Company has a beta of 0.23 and its 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Portland General Electric Company’s rivals are 60.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Portland General Electric Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Portland General Electric Company’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Portland General Electric Company.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.