Reviewing Pool Corporation (POOL)’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s results

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been rivals in the Sporting Goods for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool Corporation 166 2.51 N/A 5.67 32.14 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 5 0.20 N/A 0.55 7.73

In table 1 we can see Pool Corporation and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pool Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pool Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pool Corporation and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool Corporation 0.00% 83.1% 16.8% Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 0.00% 38.3% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pool Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. From a competition point of view, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has a 0.07 beta which is 93.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pool Corporation are 2 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Pool Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pool Corporation and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 100.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pool Corporation and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 94.1% respectively. 1% are Pool Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pool Corporation -0.52% 6.86% 15.38% 23.09% 22.25% 22.51% Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. -1.84% -12.53% -25.26% -14.8% -7.59% -2.74%

For the past year Pool Corporation had bullish trend while Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Pool Corporation beats Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumersÂ’ use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 344 sales centers. The companyÂ’s customers include swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; landscape construction and maintenance contractors; and golf course, and other commercial customers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, reloading equipment, and shooting gears; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, and optics. Further, the companyÂ’s stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and other services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost River, and SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse brand names. As of August 14, 2017, the company operated 85 retail stores in 22 states. SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.