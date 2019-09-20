Reviewing PolyOne Corporation (POL)’s and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s results

This is a contrast between PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.69 N/A 1.86 17.66 The Sherwin-Williams Company 469 2.91 N/A 11.57 44.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolyOne Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company. The Sherwin-Williams Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PolyOne Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. PolyOne Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Sherwin-Williams Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

PolyOne Corporation is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.73 beta. From a competition point of view, The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolyOne Corporation is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival The Sherwin-Williams Company is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. PolyOne Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PolyOne Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54

The average target price of PolyOne Corporation is $33.67, with potential upside of 6.55%. Meanwhile, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s average target price is $504.77, while its potential downside is -8.36%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PolyOne Corporation seems more appealing than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolyOne Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 78.9%. About 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Sherwin-Williams Company has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation was less bullish than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors PolyOne Corporation.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.