Reviewing PolyOne Corporation (POL)’s and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.67 N/A 1.86 14.35 Sensient Technologies Corporation 67 2.23 N/A 3.34 21.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sensient Technologies Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PolyOne Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PolyOne Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PolyOne Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 26.1% 5.4% Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 8.3%

Risk and Volatility

PolyOne Corporation has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sensient Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation. Its rival Sensient Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 1.8 respectively. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PolyOne Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 11.42% for PolyOne Corporation with average price target of $33.67. On the other hand, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s potential downside is -6.39% and its average price target is $68. The information presented earlier suggests that PolyOne Corporation looks more robust than Sensient Technologies Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.6% of PolyOne Corporation shares and 0% of Sensient Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of PolyOne Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation -1.84% -12.6% -17.12% -20.25% -36.93% -6.89% Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.46% 2.76% 11.88% 6.66% 2.92% 26.12%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation had bearish trend while Sensient Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats PolyOne Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.