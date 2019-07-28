Reviewing PolyOne Corporation (POL)’s and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s results

Both PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.71 N/A 1.86 14.35 PPG Industries Inc. 112 1.84 N/A 5.33 21.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PPG Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PolyOne Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PolyOne Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PPG Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 26.1% 5.4% PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

PolyOne Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. PPG Industries Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, PPG Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. PolyOne Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PolyOne Corporation and PPG Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25

The upside potential is 4.53% for PolyOne Corporation with consensus target price of $33.67. Competitively PPG Industries Inc. has a consensus target price of $114.4, with potential downside of -3.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PolyOne Corporation seems more appealing than PPG Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolyOne Corporation and PPG Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 82.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of PolyOne Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of PPG Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation -1.84% -12.6% -17.12% -20.25% -36.93% -6.89% PPG Industries Inc. -1.82% -3.89% 3.75% 3.93% 8.71% 9.5%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation had bearish trend while PPG Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors PPG Industries Inc. beats PolyOne Corporation.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.