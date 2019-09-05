Reviewing PolyOne Corporation (POL)’s and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.72 N/A 1.86 17.66 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.74 N/A 1.42 9.44

In table 1 we can see PolyOne Corporation and Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kronos Worldwide Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PolyOne Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PolyOne Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PolyOne Corporation and Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5% Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

PolyOne Corporation’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a 1.98 beta and it is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolyOne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PolyOne Corporation and Kronos Worldwide Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

PolyOne Corporation has a consensus price target of $33.67, and a 1.97% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Kronos Worldwide Inc. is $15.5, which is potential 37.29% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kronos Worldwide Inc. is looking more favorable than PolyOne Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of PolyOne Corporation shares and 20.9% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares. 1.1% are PolyOne Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation has weaker performance than Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors PolyOne Corporation beats Kronos Worldwide Inc.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.