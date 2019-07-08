Reviewing PolyOne Corporation (POL)’s and Its Peers results

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of PolyOne Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.96% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of PolyOne Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.76% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PolyOne Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 26.10% 5.40% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PolyOne Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation N/A 30 14.35 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

PolyOne Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio PolyOne Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for PolyOne Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

With average price target of $33.67, PolyOne Corporation has a potential upside of 9.42%. The potential upside of the peers is 30.56%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that PolyOne Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PolyOne Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation -1.84% -12.6% -17.12% -20.25% -36.93% -6.89% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation has -6.89% weaker performance while PolyOne Corporation’s competitors have 25.32% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2. Competitively, PolyOne Corporation’s peers have 3.79 and 3.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolyOne Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolyOne Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

PolyOne Corporation has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PolyOne Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

PolyOne Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PolyOne Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.