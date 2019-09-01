Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 20.4%. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.