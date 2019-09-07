Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8
|16.73
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PolarityTE Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PolarityTE Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 61.12% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
