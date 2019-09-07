Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PolarityTE Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PolarityTE Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 61.12% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.