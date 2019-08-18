Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|21.46
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.48
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
PolarityTE Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 181.07%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.