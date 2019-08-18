Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.48 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PolarityTE Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 181.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.