Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 18.10 N/A -3.96 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 69.36 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Spark Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PolarityTE Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 9.76% and its consensus target price is $115.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 88.2% respectively. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.