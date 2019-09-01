Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PolarityTE Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 515.37% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.