Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.55 N/A -3.96 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.76 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PolarityTE Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.