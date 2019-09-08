Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.96 N/A -3.96 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Savara Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 44.9% respectively. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Savara Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.