Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

We are contrasting PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PolarityTE Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, which is potential 16.21% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.