Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 15.60 N/A -3.96 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 69.20 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.