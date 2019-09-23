Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 17.86 N/A -3.96 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.94 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PolarityTE Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PolarityTE Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 42.86% and its consensus price target is $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 52.5%. Insiders held roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Omeros Corporation beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.