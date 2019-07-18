Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.25 N/A -4.25 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.42 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.