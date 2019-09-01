Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PolarityTE Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Merus N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s average price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.