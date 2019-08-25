Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 22.19 N/A -3.96 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.93 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PolarityTE Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Intrexon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intrexon Corporation.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.